公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma CEO reports open market purchase of 33,400 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

May 19 Flex Pharma Inc :

* CEO Christoph Westphal reports open market purchase of 33,400 shares of co's common stock on May 17 & 18 - SEC filing

* CEO Westphal bought 18,200 shares on may 17 at average price of $11.14 each, and 15,200 shares on may 18 at average price of $11.05 each Source text - 1.usa.gov/22h7ygH Further company coverage:

