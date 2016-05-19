BRIEF-Flex Pharma CEO reports open market purchase of 33,400 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Flex Pharma Inc :
* CEO Christoph Westphal reports open market purchase of 33,400 shares of co's common stock on May 17 & 18 - SEC filing
* CEO Westphal bought 18,200 shares on may 17 at average price of $11.14 each, and 15,200 shares on may 18 at average price of $11.05 each Source text - 1.usa.gov/22h7ygH Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter