版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar- World dealer reports retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 12 pct

May 19 Caterpillar Inc

* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 12 percent - SEC filing

* Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 10 percent

* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April 2016 down 11 percent Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1sBryyG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐