BRIEF-Ariad Pharmaceuticals announces pricing, reimbursement for iclusig in France

May 19 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ariad announces pricing and reimbursement for iclusig in France

* Ariad will record net product revenue related to cumulative shipments in France of approximately $25 million in q2 of 2016

* Negotiations with economic committee on health care products in France regarding pricing and reimbursement for iclusig have now concluded