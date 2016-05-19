版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Inovalon Holdings announces agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb

May 19 Inovalon Holdings Inc :

* Inovalon announces agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to focus on real world outcomes & value-based contracting initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐