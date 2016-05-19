BRIEF-Datawind sells more than 300,000 units

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Datawind Inc
* Sold more than 300,000 units for three months ending march 31, 2016
* Unit sales in fiscal q4 of 2016 increased from 251,000 units from prior quarter and 184,000 units from same year-ago quarter
* Expect to see a slight increase in expenses reflected in q4 financial results
* "demand remains strong for our low-cost tablets and smartphones equipped with affordable internet access" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter