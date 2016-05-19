BRIEF-Datawind sells more than 300,000 units

May 19 Datawind Inc

* Sold more than 300,000 units for three months ending march 31, 2016

* Unit sales in fiscal q4 of 2016 increased from 251,000 units from prior quarter and 184,000 units from same year-ago quarter

* Expect to see a slight increase in expenses reflected in q4 financial results

* "demand remains strong for our low-cost tablets and smartphones equipped with affordable internet access"