版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Builders Firstsource announces pricing of secondary offering

May 19 Builders Firstsource Inc

* Announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

