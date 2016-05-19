版本:
BRIEF-Philip Morris International comments on English Court's plain packaging decision

May 19 Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip Morris International comments on English Court's plain packaging decision

* "Disappointed but understand that English Court ultimately deferred to parliament's judgment about cigarette packaging"

* "Despite important principles in one case, we've decided not to appeal"

* To develop, commercialize scientifically substantiated reduced-risk products that we believe "will benefit" UK smokers, public health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

