公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-WPX Energy board approves qtrly dividend of $0.78125 per share

May 19 Wpx Energy Inc

* Board approved quarterly dividend of $0.78125 per share to holders of company's 6.25 percent Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

