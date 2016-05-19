版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Mitel Networks gets U.S. FTC approval for acquisition of Polycom

May 19 Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel receives U.S. Federal Trade Commission approval for proposed acquisition of Polycom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

