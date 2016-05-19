版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fiserv renewed contract with John Deere Financial

May 19 Fiserv Inc:

* Renewed its contract with John Deere Financial to continue providing their revolving credit card processing for another 10 years

* Will also provide complete lifecycle management for John Deere closed-loop credit card portfolio Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐