BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics announces Canadian launch of cingal

May 19 Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Announces Canadian launch of cingal for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

* Cingal will be marketed and sold in Canada by Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc, a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

