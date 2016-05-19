版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Gabelli Equity Trust declares Q2 distribution of $0.15 per share

May 19 Gabelli Equity Trust Inc

* Gabelli equity trust reaffirms its 10% distribution policy and declares second quarter distribution of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐