版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Merus N.V. shares open at $9.75 in IPO debut, below IPO price of $10

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Merus N.V. shares open at $9.75 in IPO debut, below IPO price of $10 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐