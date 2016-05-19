BRIEF-Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight comments on market speculation
* Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company
* Company is not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company
* Not aware of any information supporting market speculation
* Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter