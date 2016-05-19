BRIEF-Exco resources adjourns 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

May 19 Exco Resources Inc

* Adjourned 2016 annual meeting of shareholders until 12:00 p.m., central time, on monday, may 23, 2016

* Jeffrey D. Benjamin, Jeffrey S. Serota agreed, at co's request, to refuse to stand for re-election as director at annual meeting

* As a result, only five nominees will stand for election at annual meeting