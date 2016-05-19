BRIEF-Exco resources adjourns 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Exco Resources Inc
* Adjourned 2016 annual meeting of shareholders until 12:00 p.m., central time, on monday, may 23, 2016
* Jeffrey D. Benjamin, Jeffrey S. Serota agreed, at co's request, to refuse to stand for re-election as director at annual meeting
* As a result, only five nominees will stand for election at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter