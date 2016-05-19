BRIEF-Inside Secure to sell semiconductor business

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Inside Secure SA :
* Inside secure to sell its semiconductor business to Swiss cybersecurity expert WISeKey
* Expected to close in Q3 2016
* Transaction value of 13 million Swiss francs ($13.1 million), includes 2 million in cash and 11 million in loan note convertible into WISeKey unrestricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9895 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter