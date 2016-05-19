版本:
BRIEF-Inside Secure to sell semiconductor business

May 19 Inside Secure SA :

* Inside secure to sell its semiconductor business to Swiss cybersecurity expert WISeKey

* Expected to close in Q3 2016

* Transaction value of 13 million Swiss francs ($13.1 million), includes 2 million in cash and 11 million in loan note convertible into WISeKey unrestricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9895 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

