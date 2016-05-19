版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-Mersen teams up with Transpod on Hyperloop project

May 19 Mersen SA :

* Mersen teams up with Transpod on the "Fifth Mode of Transportation" Hyperloop project

* Partnership covers the design by Mersen of innovative cooling solutions to protect the power conversion equipment enabling the capsule to travel at speeds of over 1,000 km/h in a vacuum tube

* "Mersen is proud to be joining forces with Transpod on this revolutionary project launched by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2013"-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐