BRIEF-Mersen teams up with Transpod on Hyperloop project

May 19 Mersen SA :

* Mersen teams up with Transpod on the "Fifth Mode of Transportation" Hyperloop project

* Partnership covers the design by Mersen of innovative cooling solutions to protect the power conversion equipment enabling the capsule to travel at speeds of over 1,000 km/h in a vacuum tube

* "Mersen is proud to be joining forces with Transpod on this revolutionary project launched by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2013"-CEO