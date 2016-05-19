版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan increases quarterly cash dividend

May 19 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Marsh & mclennan companies inc says board of directors voted to increase company's quarterly cash dividend

* Marsh & mclennan companies holds 2016 shareholder meeting

* Quarterly dividend increased from $.31 to $.34 per share

* Increased quarterly cash dividend from $.31 to $.34 per share on outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐