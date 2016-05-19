BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan increases quarterly cash dividend

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc
* Marsh & mclennan companies inc says board of directors voted to increase company's quarterly cash dividend
* Marsh & mclennan companies holds 2016 shareholder meeting
* Quarterly dividend increased from $.31 to $.34 per share
* Increased quarterly cash dividend from $.31 to $.34 per share on outstanding common stock
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter