BRIEF-Hasbro sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.51/share

May 19 Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro announces quarterly cash dividend on common shares

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

