BRIEF-EndoChoice says full market release of its rescuenet retrieval device

* Endochoice holdings inc says full market release of its rescuenet retrieval device

* Endochoice holdings inc says is beginning sales and distribution in united states , European union, and other select markets Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

