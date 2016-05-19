版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-'60 minutes' correspondent Morley Safer has died at 84 - CBS

May 19 Cbs Corp

* '60 minutes' correspondent Morley Safer has died at 84 - CBS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

