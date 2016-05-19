版本:
BRIEF-Fitch: Bayer-Monsanto combination challenged

May 19 Fitch Ratings

* Monsanto combination challenged

* A potential combination of bayer ag and monsanto makes strategic sense given their complementary strengths

* Merger this size, with combined market capitalization greater than $125 billion, would result in crop protection, us soybean seeds, us corn seed market shares in excess of 25% Source text (bit.ly/1Tmj0Sl) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

