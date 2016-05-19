版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Apple will change iPhone casings to glass in 2017, according to Catcher Technology CEO - Nikkei

May 19 Nikkei:

* Apple will change iPhone casings from metal to glass in 2017, according to Catcher Technology CEO - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1VbgnHT Further company coverage:

