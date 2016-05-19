BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says board intends to review its leadership structure

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 CBOE Holdings Inc
* Says board intends to review its leadership structure
* Says considering option to combine roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
* Says Chairman William Brodsky announced he does not intend to be a candidate for director in 2017
* Says Cboe Holdings board increases from 13 to 14 directors
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S