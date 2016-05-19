BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says board intends to review its leadership structure

May 19 CBOE Holdings Inc

* Says board intends to review its leadership structure

* Says considering option to combine roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

* Says Chairman William Brodsky announced he does not intend to be a candidate for director in 2017

* Says Cboe Holdings board increases from 13 to 14 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)