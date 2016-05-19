BRIEF-Moody's: Bayer's bid is a credit negative for Monsanto's Bondholders

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
* Moody's: Bayer's bid is a credit negative for Monsanto's Bondholders
* Moody's - Bid by Bayer AG, unless structured as a merger, would be a negative for Monsanto's bondholders, as cost is likely to be in excess of $50 billion
* Moody's - Bid by Bayer makes strategic sense for both companies as agricultural chemical and seed companies are under pressure to consolidate Source - bit.ly/1suTgwp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S