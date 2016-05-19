BRIEF-Moody's: Bayer's bid is a credit negative for Monsanto's Bondholders

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Bayer's bid is a credit negative for Monsanto's Bondholders

* Moody's - Bid by Bayer AG, unless structured as a merger, would be a negative for Monsanto's bondholders, as cost is likely to be in excess of $50 billion

* Moody's - Bid by Bayer makes strategic sense for both companies as agricultural chemical and seed companies are under pressure to consolidate Source - bit.ly/1suTgwp