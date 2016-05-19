BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says co, Dow Chemical to pay $375 mln to resolve claims of class of landowners - SEC filing

May 19 Rockwell Automation Inc :

* Rockwell Automation Inc says parties agreed yesterday to settle Cook v. Rockwell International, related to U.S. DOE's rocky flats plant in Colorado

* Says co and Dow Chemical will pay $375 million to resolve the claims of a class of landowners near rocky flats

* Says expects that it will be indemnified for its obligations under the settlement

* Co's portion of settlement is $243.75 million bulk of which is expected to be payable in June or July of 2017 - SEC filing

* Does not believe that matter will have a material adverse effect on its financial condition Source text (1.usa.gov/1W4CC3d) Further company coverage: