BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says co, Dow Chemical to pay $375 mln to resolve claims of class of landowners - SEC filing

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Rockwell Automation Inc :
* Rockwell Automation Inc says parties agreed yesterday to settle Cook v. Rockwell International, related to U.S. DOE's rocky flats plant in Colorado
* Says co and Dow Chemical will pay $375 million to resolve the claims of a class of landowners near rocky flats
* Says expects that it will be indemnified for its obligations under the settlement
* Co's portion of settlement is $243.75 million bulk of which is expected to be payable in June or July of 2017 - SEC filing
Does not believe that matter will have a material adverse effect on its financial condition
Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S