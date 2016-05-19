版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rand capital says made a follow-on investment of $250,000 as part of a $1.75 million financing round in Empire Genomics

May 19 Rand Capital Corp

* Made a follow-on investment of $250,000 as part of a $1.75 million financing round in empire genomics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

