BRIEF-Metabolix says amends license agreement with Tepha

May 20 Metabolix Inc

* On May 17, 2016, Metabolix Inc entered into an amendment to its license agreement with Tepha Inc - SEC filing

* Under amendment Tepha made a $2 million sum payment to Metabolix

* In exchange for payment, Metabolix agreed to forgo future royalties under its existing license agreements with Tepha

* Metabolix also agreed to provide two additional Metabolix production strains to Tepha

* Also agreed granted Tepha a royalty-free license to related intellectual property for use in production of Tepha's medical devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: