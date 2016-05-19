BRIEF-Metabolix says amends license agreement with Tepha

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 20 Metabolix Inc
* On May 17, 2016, Metabolix Inc entered into an amendment to its license agreement with Tepha Inc - SEC filing
* Under amendment Tepha made a $2 million sum payment to Metabolix
* In exchange for payment, Metabolix agreed to forgo future royalties under its existing license agreements with Tepha
* Metabolix also agreed to provide two additional Metabolix production strains to Tepha
* Also agreed granted Tepha a royalty-free license to related intellectual property for use in production of Tepha's medical devices
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S