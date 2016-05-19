版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum says offering 25 mln common shares

May 19 Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Says offering 25.0 million common shares

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐