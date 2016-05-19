版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-General Cable sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share

May 20 General Cable Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

