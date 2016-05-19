BRIEF-Winthrop Realty says sold Highgrove Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut for $87.5 mln

May 19 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc

* Winthrop Realty Trust announces sale of its Highgrove apartments in Stamford, Connecticut

* Sold its luxury apartment building for a gross sales price of $87.5 million

* In addition, venture retained $2,500,000 of deposit previously provided by a prior potential purchaser