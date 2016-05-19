BRIEF-Winthrop Realty says sold Highgrove Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut for $87.5 mln

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc
* Winthrop Realty Trust announces sale of its Highgrove apartments in Stamford, Connecticut
* Sold its luxury apartment building for a gross sales price of $87.5 million
* In addition, venture retained $2,500,000 of deposit previously provided by a prior potential purchaser
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion