BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions Q5000 commences contract operations

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 19 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :
* Q5000 commenced operations, is working on contracted rates after resolving previously disclosed start-up issues
* Believes that range of its previously issued guidance should accommodate impact of equipment start-up issues
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016