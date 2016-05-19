版本:
2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Neovasc says jury found in favor of CardiAQ on relief for contract breach

May 19 Neovasc Inc

* Jury found in favor of CardiAQ, on claims for relief for breach of contract, breach of duty of honesty in contractual performance

* Says jury awarded $70 million on trade secret claim for relief, and no damages on contractual claims for relief

* Jury issued advisory findings in favor of CardiAQ regarding its causes of action under Massachusetts Gen. Law. Ch. 93A & patent inventorship

* Alexei Marko, Neovasc CEO said will be exploring our options regarding post-trial motions in trial court potentially, appellate process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

