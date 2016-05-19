BRIEF-Connacher announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process

May 19 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher oil and gas limited announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process

* Ernst & young inc. Has been appointed monitor ( "monitor") of corporation for ccaa proceedings

* It and monitor are currently seeking parties interested in acquiring or investing in business or assets of corp

* Assets of co include 100% working interest in about 87,000 net acres of oil sands leases located southwest of fort mcmurray

* Assets of co located southwest of fort mcmurray, alberta , has estimated gross 2p reserves of 436 million barrels