BRIEF-Connacher announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 19 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher oil and gas limited announces that its oil sands assets are for sale pursuant to a sale and investment solicitation process
* Ernst & young inc. Has been appointed monitor ( "monitor") of corporation for ccaa proceedings
* It and monitor are currently seeking parties interested in acquiring or investing in business or assets of corp
* Assets of co include 100% working interest in about 87,000 net acres of oil sands leases located southwest of fort mcmurray
* Assets of co located southwest of fort mcmurray, alberta , has estimated gross 2p reserves of 436 million barrels
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016