公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-YouTube announces new VR app at Google I/O - blog

May 19 YouTube:

* Brand new YouTube VR app at Google I/O as part of Daydream, Google's new platform for virtual reality - blog

* To bring more VR content onto YouTube, "we've been working with NBA, buzzfeed, Tastemade to experiment with new formats" Source text (bit.ly/1WFpq4O)

