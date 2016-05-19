BRIEF-Toyota to offer 20-year corporate bonds - Nikkei

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota to offer 20-year corporate bonds; procurement will total 50 bln yen to 60 bln yen ($453 mln to $544 mln) & include 10-year tranche - Nikkei
* Toyota Motor Corp's 20-year tranche likely will carry a roughly 0.4 pct coupon while the 10-year note may get a coupon of around 0.1 pct - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Tq1Wgx) Further company coverage:
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S