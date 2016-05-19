版本:
BRIEF-FDIC approves merger of Harmony Bank into Lakeland Bank

May 19 Lakeland Bancorp Inc

* FDIC approves merger of Harmony Bank into Lakeland Bank

* Proposed merger subject to approval of Harmony Bank's shareholders, and to certain other conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

