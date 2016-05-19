版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Harborone Bancorp sale offering of up to 12.6 mln shares priced at $10 per share

May 19 Harborone Bancorp Inc

* Offering for sale up to 12.6 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

