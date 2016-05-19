版本:
BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons appoints Randall Birchfield as CEO

May 19 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Baldwin & lyons appoints w. Randall birchfield chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

