版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says completed sale of interest in Prairie State Energy Campus

May 19 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody energy completes sale of interest in prairie state energy campus

* Deal for $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐