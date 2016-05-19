版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals files for $100 mln mixed shelf offering

May 19 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc files for $100 mln mixed shelf offering - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

