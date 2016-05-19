版本:
中国
2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California says to offer up to $30 mln of shares

May 20 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Intention to offer and sell up to $30 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

