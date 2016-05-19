版本:
BRIEF-Empery Asset Management reports 9.87 pct passive stake in Vistagen Therapeutics

May 19 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc

* Empery Asset Management Lp reports 9.87 pct passive stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc, as of May 11, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

