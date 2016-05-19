版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Gap Inc sees $300 million in pre-tax restructuring costs in FY 2016

May 20 Gap Inc

* Expects to recognize pre-tax restructuring costs in fiscal 2016 of about $300 million, about $100 million of which is non-cash

* Expects that majority of charges will be long-term asset and lease-related costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

