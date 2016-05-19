BRIEF-Myriad Genetics issues statement on HIPAA complaint

May 19 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Complaint filed against co with department of health and
human services on behalf of four individuals seeking their
genetic testing results
* "company only provides personal information that
correlates to person who requested it"
* "we believe complaint lacks merit and should not be
accepted"
* Believes it complied with the requests and provided
thefour patients with designated record set, all requested
personal health information
