BRIEF-Valeant receives notice of default from bondholders

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders
* Says company has until July 18, 2016 to cure default by filing form 10 Q
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any of Valeant's indebtedness
* Continues to expect to file form 10-Q on or before June 10, 2016
* Expects to file form 10-Q with securities and exchange commission and Canadian securities regulators on or before June 10, 2016
* Under senior note indenture, co has 60 days from receipt of notice to file form 10-Q, which will cure default in all respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016