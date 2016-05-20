BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue down 21.2 pct at 604 million euros

May 20 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Revenues of 604 million euros in Q1 2016 down 21.2 pct
from 766 million euros in a strong Q1 2015
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA of 25 million euros compared with 56.4
million euros in Q1 2015
* Guidance for financial year 2016: unchanged sales volumes
compared with 2015 and adjusted EBITDA of between 150 million
and 190 million euros
* Q1 group earnings reached -24.4 million euros. This
represents an improvement compared with Q1 2015 (-122.4 million
euros)
