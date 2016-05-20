BRIEF-El Paso says Texas Commission issues decision on pending electric rate case

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 19 El Paso Electric Co :
* Texas Commission issues decision on notice in pending El Paso electric rate case
* Possible that re-issuing notice could result in a significant delay in issuance of a final order
* Co cannot predict what impact PUCT ruling on notice will have on co's rate case or on timing of when PUCT will issue a final order
* Public Utility Commission of Texas ruled co's initial notice did not include treatment of residential customers with solar systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.