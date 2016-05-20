版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Bimobject appointed exclusive reseller for Autodesk in North America and Europe

May 20 Bimobject AB :

* Autodesk has appointed BIMobject its exclusive reseller in North America and Europe for new subscriptions of Autodesk Seek

