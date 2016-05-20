版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-Starbreeze enters joint venture with IMAX

May 20 Starbreeze AB :

* Has entered into joint venture with IMAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

